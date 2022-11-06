Election Result 2022: BJP's Aman Giri leading from Gola Gokarnath seat

| Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 03:16 PM IST

In the Uttar Pradesh by-election, the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in Gola Gokarnath seat. BJP's Aman Giri is ahead of Samajwadi Party candidate by 24 thousand votes.