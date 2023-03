videoDetails

Election Results 2023: Trends declared for 40 out of 60 seats in Tripura, BJP ahead by 28 seats

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 10:14 AM IST

Trends have started coming in all the three states of the North East. Meanwhile, trends for 40 out of 60 seats in Tripura have been declared. The Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in 28 seats.