videoDetails

Enemies will tremble due to deployment of INS Vagir in the sea

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 06:28 PM IST

The strength of the Indian Navy has been increased. INS Vagir will join the Indian Navy tomorrow i.e. on 23 January. INS Vagir can stay under water for 50 to 60 days. So right there, by going 400 meters deep, the enemy can be detected.