videoDetails

English liquor seized from a pickup vehicle coming from Lucknow in UP

| Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 04:27 PM IST

So far 78 people have died due to spurious liquor in Bihar. But still the liquor smugglers are not taking the name of stopping. According to the latest information, a large quantity of English liquor has been seized from a pickup vehicle coming from Lucknow in UP.