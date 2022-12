videoDetails

Entry of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi, Rahul says – came to open shop of love in the market of hatred

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 09:51 AM IST

Bharat Jodo Yatra has entered Delhi. Rahul Gandhi's show of strength will be seen from Badarpur border to Red Fort. Bharat Jodo Yatra has crossed Mohan Estate Metro Station in Delhi. During this, a huge crowd of workers was seen along with Rahul Gandhi.