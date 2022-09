EOW raids at Christian religious leader’s house in Jabalpur

The Economic Offenses Investigation Bureau raided the Christian cleric's house. In the raid, the agency recovered cash worth more than 1 crore.

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 04:08 PM IST

