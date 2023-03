videoDetails

Exclusive interview with Dhirendra Shastri

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 10:18 PM IST

Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri of Baba Bageshwar Dham has a special conversation with Zee News on the auspicious occasion of Holi. Dhirendra Shastri told in the interview that an actor had asked him to take out the form. Then he told that actor that your father does not have the guts to deny it.