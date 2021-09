Exclusive | Kashmir: Willow bats to get GI tagging, new technology for apple farming

Kashmir willow cricket bats are famous all over the world. And now the government is in the process of getting the GI (Geographical Indication) tag for the Kashmiri Bat. Like the bat, the apples of the valley are also famous all over the world. The government is helping with new scientific technology for this cultivation as well as in the cultivation of high-density apples.