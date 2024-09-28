videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Uproar over Bulldozer Action in Somnath!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 28, 2024, 07:32 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: There is a lot of noise about the bulldozer model in the country. But today this noise is not being heard from Uttar Pradesh but from Gujarat. Where the bulldozer roared in Somnath in such a way that it became the news of the biggest bulldozer action in the country. In the area behind the temple where the blueprint of the Somnath development project has been drawn. Bulldozer action has been taken on the illegal constructions made on that government land. There were many mosques and houses in those illegal constructions. Especially in the last two years, a lot of illegal constructions were made. All of them were demolished by hitting them with 36 JCBs together. There was a lot of uproar and noise on this. An attempt is being made to link the bulldozer action with religion once again. Amidst all this, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi said a big thing on our own channel. That if there is any illegal construction on the state's land, then the bulldozer will definitely be used and it is their responsibility to do so. There is also a subdued political protest on this.