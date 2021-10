Exclusive - Need to thwart ISI's terror plan in J&K: Ex-Indian Army Chief VK Singh

Terrorists are continuously targeting minorities and 'helpless' people in Jammu and Kashmir. Allegedly this whole plan is of ISI which wants to drive away the people of the non-Muslim community from Jammu and Kashmir. As a result, many people have started migrating. General VK Singh, the former chief of the Indian Army, spoke on this issue.