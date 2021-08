Exclusive | Tokyo Olympics Silver Medalist Wrestler Ravi Dahiya: Missed a bit, will bring gold next time

Zee News had an exclusive conversation with Silver Medalist Wrestler Ravi Dahiya at Tokyo Olympics. During this, he thanked the country's prayers and said that this time he missed a bit, next time he will bring gold medal. Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya had to be content with a silver medal in men's 57kg freestyle this time against a Russian wrestler.