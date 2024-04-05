Advertisement
Viral Video: Aggressive Neighbor Fight Over Parking Leads To Property Damage And Assault On Old Man

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 05, 2024, 11:18 AM IST
Witness the dramatic altercation captured in this video shared by @Gharkekalesh on Twitter, as a dispute over parking between neighbors turns violent. The heated argument escalates to property damage, with plants being destroyed, and culminates in the assault of an elderly man. This viral video sheds light on the consequences of unresolved conflicts within communities.

