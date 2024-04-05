Advertisement
Sanjay Raut makes huge statement on Maharashtra Seat Sharing

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 05, 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Amidst the political turmoil in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut has made a big claim. On seat distribution for Lok Sabha elections, Sanjay Raut has said, 'All 48 seats of Maharashtra belong to MVA'.

