Exclusive: Why did BJP MP Parvesh Verma call Kejriwal honest?

| Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 12:35 PM IST

Today on 'ZEE Manch Delhi', West Delhi MP Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma surrounded the Aam Aadmi Party on many issues regarding the Delhi MCD Election. BJP MP Parvesh Verma called Kejriwal honest in selling tickets.