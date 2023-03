videoDetails

Extend remand of Manish Sisodia, hearing on bail application on March 10

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 11:04 AM IST

The CBI remand of former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia has been extended for the day in the liquor policy scam. Now the next hearing in this matter will be on March 10.