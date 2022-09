Fake 'Maggi Masala' gang busted

Spices of different companies are available in the market to make the food tasty. One such spice is Maggi Masala. But what has now been revealed about this is shocking.

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 03:11 PM IST

Spices of different companies are available in the market to make the food tasty. One such spice is Maggi Masala. But what has now been revealed about this is shocking.