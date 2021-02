Farmers Protest: Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, UttaraKhand have been kept out of Chakka Jam

Today is the 73rd day of Parliament, but still, the resentment of the farmers is not diminishing. Today, farmers organizations have announced a 'Chakkaajam', from 12 noon to 3 o'clock, in the country. However, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand have been kept free from the discourse.