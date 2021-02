Farmers Protest: Today, farmer organizations across the country have declared a Chakka Jam

Today is the 73rd day of Parliament, but still, the resentment of the farmers is not diminishing. Today, farmers organizations have announced a 'Chakkaajam', from 12 noon to 3 o'clock, in the country. However, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand have been kept free from the discourse.