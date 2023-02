videoDetails

Dhanbad Ashirwad Tower Apartment Fire Kills 14

| Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 09:16 AM IST

A massive fire broke out in the third floor of Ashirwad Tower Apartment in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. 14 people died in this accident, including 10 women and 3 children. Expressing grief over this incident, PMO and Hemant Soren government have announced compensation. There was a wedding atmosphere in the house where the fire broke out, which turned into mourning after the incident.