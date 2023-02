videoDetails

FATF's big action against Russia, membership suspends

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 09:30 AM IST

Russia Ukraine War: The big effect of this war going on continuously for 1 year is being seen. Apart from Russia and Ukraine, its effect is now being seen in other countries as well. If the situation does not become normal then more problems will emerge. Due to the suspension of Russia's membership by FATF, many problems may arise in front of Russia.