Fight between honorable in MCD, threat to democracy-constitution of the country

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 08:30 AM IST

There was a lot of ruckus in the Delhi MCD House. During this, 10 BJP councilors were injured. BJP accused AAP of rigging the elections. AAP has also accused BJP of committing hooliganism. AAP leader Kuldeep Kumar made serious allegations against BJP. AAP has called it a threat to the country's democracy and constitution.