FIR filed against 200 unknown activists of Bharatiya Kisan Union over uproar at Ghazipur border

Police have registered an FIR against 200 unidentified workers of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) on the complaint of BJP's newly appointed General Secretary Amit Valmiki after clashes between BJP workers and protesting farmers at Ghazipur border in Ghaziabad. He has lodged a complaint at Kaushambi police station.