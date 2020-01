Firing in Jamia Millia Islamia University, One student injured

Near Jamia Millia Islamia University Delhi, an unidentified man opened fire at people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) the causing chaos and panic in the area. A student of the university has been injured. In a video, the man, wearing a black jacket and a pair of white trousers, can be seen walking on a road, waving a gun as he shouts "Yeh lo aazadi (here's your freedom)" at the protesters. Watch report: