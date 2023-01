videoDetails

Firing on Odisha's Health Minister Naba Kishore Das

| Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 03:04 PM IST

Odisha's Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das has been shot dead by an Assistant Sub-Inspector. On Sunday, ASI in police uniform fired at the minister with his service revolver at Gandhi Chowk in Jharsuguda district of Odisha.