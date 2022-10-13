NewsVideos

Flood havoc in many districts of Assam | Watch

|Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 10:26 AM IST
Many districts of Assam are grappling with the havoc of floods. About 70 thousand people have been affected due to the floods.

All Videos

PM Modi Speech: The golden period of Himachal's development is about to begin.
1:8
PM Modi Speech: The golden period of Himachal's development is about to begin.
पत्नी दीपिका और कैटरीना के साथ करवा चौथ मनाने के लिए मुंबई लौटे रणवीर सिंह और विक्की कौशल
0:42
पत्नी दीपिका और कैटरीना के साथ करवा चौथ मनाने के लिए मुंबई लौटे रणवीर सिंह और विक्की कौशल
Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Cold scare for Ukrainians ahead...
Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Cold scare for Ukrainians ahead...
Supreme Court delivers split verdict in Karnataka hijab ban matter
12:25
Supreme Court delivers split verdict in Karnataka hijab ban matter
Karnataka Hijab Ban: Anil Vij tweet before SC's decision on hijab Controversy
8:10
Karnataka Hijab Ban: Anil Vij tweet before SC's decision on hijab Controversy

Trending Videos

1:8
PM Modi Speech: The golden period of Himachal's development is about to begin.
0:42
पत्नी दीपिका और कैटरीना के साथ करवा चौथ मनाने के लिए मुंबई लौटे रणवीर सिंह और विक्की कौशल
Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Cold scare for Ukrainians ahead...
12:25
Supreme Court delivers split verdict in Karnataka hijab ban matter
8:10
Karnataka Hijab Ban: Anil Vij tweet before SC's decision on hijab Controversy
Assam flood,Flood in Assam,Assam floods,assam flood news,flood assam,assam flood 2022,Assam,assam flood news today,Assam flood situation,Floods in Assam,flood in assam news,assam flood video,assam flood damage,Assam news,why assam floods,assam flood news 2022,assam floods update,Assam floods news,Assam Flash Floods,assam flooded,assam floods 2022,assam floods videos,flood,assam flood live,asaam flood,Hindi News,