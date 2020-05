Former Solicitor General Harish Salve: Its every journalist's right to present a view on a matter

Former Solicitor General Harish Salve, against the FIR lodged against Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary after showing the truth on the Jihad land case in Jammu, said that it is the right of every journalist to present a view on a case. There is nothing wrong in this.