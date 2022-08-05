NewsVideos

Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat gets injured during Congress led protest

Congress protested from road to Parliament today against the government over inflation and unemployment. In the midst of this protest, many Congress MPs including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were detained. Harish Rawat, who came to protest, got injured.

|Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 03:52 PM IST
Congress protested from road to Parliament today against the government over inflation and unemployment. In the midst of this protest, many Congress MPs including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were detained. Harish Rawat, who came to protest, got injured.

All Videos

Congress protests on streets against inflation and unemployement
6:28
Congress protests on streets against inflation and unemployement
Congress National Protest: Why the protest is being stopped - Ashok Gehlot
1:49
Congress National Protest: Why the protest is being stopped - Ashok Gehlot
Congress National Protest: Truth will not change by coming out on streets- Anurag Thakur
1:1
Congress National Protest: Truth will not change by coming out on streets- Anurag Thakur
Congress carries out demonstrations across the country
8:43
Congress carries out demonstrations across the country
Priyanka targets the government
6:56
Priyanka targets the government

Trending Videos

6:28
Congress protests on streets against inflation and unemployement
1:49
Congress National Protest: Why the protest is being stopped - Ashok Gehlot
1:1
Congress National Protest: Truth will not change by coming out on streets- Anurag Thakur
8:43
Congress carries out demonstrations across the country
6:56
Priyanka targets the government
Priyanka Gandhi,priyanka gandhi detained,Priyanka Gandhi Vadra,Priyanka Gandhi Arrested,priyanka gandhi news,priyanka gandhi vadra detained,Rahul Gandhi,priyanka gandhi latest news,Rahul Gandhi detained,priyanka detained,Priyanka Gandhi stopped,priyanka gandhi latest,sonia gandhi ed,Rahul Gandhi arrest video,rahul gandhi national herald,Rahul Gandhi arrest latest news,Breaking News,harish rawat injured,harish rawat in congress protest,Hindi News,