Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat gets injured during Congress led protest

Congress protested from road to Parliament today against the government over inflation and unemployment. In the midst of this protest, many Congress MPs including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were detained. Harish Rawat, who came to protest, got injured.

| Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 03:52 PM IST

Congress protested from road to Parliament today against the government over inflation and unemployment. In the midst of this protest, many Congress MPs including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were detained. Harish Rawat, who came to protest, got injured.