Four sadhus thrashed on suspicion of being child-lifters in Sangli, Maharashtra

An attempt has been made to repeat the Palghar-like incident once again in Maharashtra. But this time the police took timely action and saved four sadhus. All the four sadhus are residents of Uttar Pradesh. Four sadhus were attacked by a mob on suspicion of being child-lifters in Sangli district.

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 01:16 PM IST

An attempt has been made to repeat the Palghar-like incident once again in Maharashtra. But this time the police took timely action and saved four sadhus. All the four sadhus are residents of Uttar Pradesh. Four sadhus were attacked by a mob on suspicion of being child-lifters in Sangli district.