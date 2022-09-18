Four supporters of Amanatullah arrested for stopping ACB team

Four supporters of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan have been arrested in Delhi. This arrest has been made in the case of stopping the ACB team. It is alleged that the supporters of Amanatullah Khan have scuffled with the team of ACB.

| Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 05:16 PM IST

