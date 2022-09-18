NewsVideos

Four supporters of Amanatullah arrested for stopping ACB team

Four supporters of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan have been arrested in Delhi. This arrest has been made in the case of stopping the ACB team. It is alleged that the supporters of Amanatullah Khan have scuffled with the team of ACB.

|Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 05:16 PM IST
Four supporters of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan have been arrested in Delhi. This arrest has been made in the case of stopping the ACB team. It is alleged that the supporters of Amanatullah Khan have scuffled with the team of ACB.

All Videos

Chandigarh MMS Scandal : Whatsapp chat of accused student surfaced
11:36
Chandigarh MMS Scandal : Whatsapp chat of accused student surfaced
Badhir News: AAP is working to kill demons- Kejriwal
4:37
Badhir News: AAP is working to kill demons- Kejriwal
What is the truth behind Lord Hanuman's blinking in the temple of Khargone?
5:13
What is the truth behind Lord Hanuman's blinking in the temple of Khargone?
BJP retaliates on Kejriwal's allegations
19:25
BJP retaliates on Kejriwal's allegations
Strong earthquake shocks have caused tremors in Taiwan.
11:29
Strong earthquake shocks have caused tremors in Taiwan.

Trending Videos

11:36
Chandigarh MMS Scandal : Whatsapp chat of accused student surfaced
4:37
Badhir News: AAP is working to kill demons- Kejriwal
5:13
What is the truth behind Lord Hanuman's blinking in the temple of Khargone?
19:25
BJP retaliates on Kejriwal's allegations
11:29
Strong earthquake shocks have caused tremors in Taiwan.
amanatullah khan supporter arrested,Amanatullah Khan,AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan,Amanatullah Khan ARRESTED,amanatullah khan arrest,MLA Amanatullah Khan,amanatullah khan aap,amanatullah khan news,amanatullah khan arrest news,amanatullah khan detained,amanatullah khan latest,amanatullah khan mla,amanatullah khan custody,mla amantullah khan,police custody to amanatullah khan,amanatullah khan. delhi police,amanatullah khan corruption case,amanatullah khan cbi,