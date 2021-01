Framers Protest: Government's proposal to postpone farm laws for a year and a half will stop collision?

Today is the 57th day of the farmer's protest, the continuous talks between the government and the farmers were inconclusive. The government has proposed to postpone the law for a year and a half, at which the farmers' organization will hold a meeting. At the same time, farmers are adamant about taking out the tractor march, the meeting of the police and farmers on this issue was inconclusive, the committee of the Supreme Court will discuss with the farmers today about the same.