From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Whole Country Immerses in the Color of 74th Republic Day

| Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

On the occasion of 74th Republic Day, the whole country is drenched in the colors of the Republic. Today, for the first time, the Republic Day parade will pass through Delhi's duty path. From 10:30 am the show of strength of the military force will start and the new President of India Draupadi Murmu will unfurl the tricolor flag. Know in detail in this report why the Republic Day of 2023 is special?