NewsVideos
videoDetails

From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Whole Country Immerses in the Color of 74th Republic Day

|Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
On the occasion of 74th Republic Day, the whole country is drenched in the colors of the Republic. Today, for the first time, the Republic Day parade will pass through Delhi's duty path. From 10:30 am the show of strength of the military force will start and the new President of India Draupadi Murmu will unfurl the tricolor flag. Know in detail in this report why the Republic Day of 2023 is special?

All Videos

RDAY 2023: First Republic Day on Kartvaya Path, here are some unknown features about it
RDAY 2023: First Republic Day on Kartvaya Path, here are some unknown features about it
74th Republic Day: PM Modi pays tribute to the martyrs at National War Memorial
13:0
74th Republic Day: PM Modi pays tribute to the martyrs at National War Memorial
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat salutes the national flag in Jaipur on Republic Day
9:25
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat salutes the national flag in Jaipur on Republic Day
PM Modi arrives at National War Memorial, seen in saffron-dyed turban
1:54
PM Modi arrives at National War Memorial, seen in saffron-dyed turban
Major Gen SP Sinha gives Big Advice to Countrymen on the Occasion of 74th Republic Day
5:36
Major Gen SP Sinha gives Big Advice to Countrymen on the Occasion of 74th Republic Day

Trending Videos

RDAY 2023: First Republic Day on Kartvaya Path, here are some unknown features about it
13:0
74th Republic Day: PM Modi pays tribute to the martyrs at National War Memorial
9:25
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat salutes the national flag in Jaipur on Republic Day
1:54
PM Modi arrives at National War Memorial, seen in saffron-dyed turban
5:36
Major Gen SP Sinha gives Big Advice to Countrymen on the Occasion of 74th Republic Day
74th republic day,74th republic day speech in hindi,74th republic day speech,Republic Day,Republic Day 2023,republic day 2023 parade,republic day parade 2023,delhi republic day parade 2023,Delhi,Kartavya Path,kartavya path parade 2023,parade,2023 Republic Day,PM Modi,2023 republic day speech,Rajnath Singh,Draupadi Murmu,Abdel Fattah el-Sisi,India Republic Day,Zeenews,republic day 2023 draupadi murmu,republic day 2023 flag hoisting,gantantra diwas,Rajnath,