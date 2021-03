Fule Price Hike: CNG prices increase in Delhi-NCR, IGL announces new revisions

A special cashback scheme of Rs 0.50 per kg will be offered for CNG fuelling done only at IGL CNG stations through IGL Smart Cards between 11 am to 4 pm and 12 am to 6 am. For domestic PNG customers, an incentive of Rs 15 will be available when they use the self-billing option through IGL Connect Mobile App.