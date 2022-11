G20 Summit 2022: Corona and Ukraine war caused havoc in the world said PM Modi

| Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 03:23 PM IST

2022 G20 Summit Venue Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bali on Monday to attend the G-20 summit which started today in Indonesia. Heads of many countries participated in this conference. During this, PM Modi will participate in more than 20 meetings, in which many important issues like food, security, energy, Ukraine crisis will be discussed