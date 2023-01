videoDetails

Ganga Vilas Cruise reached Varanasi, PM Modi will show green flag on January 13

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 07:24 PM IST

The Ganga Vilas Cruise, which set out on the country's biggest river journey, has now reached Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi will flag off a cruise like this 5-star hotel from his parliamentary constituency.