Gangrape victim finally got justice after 28 years due to efforts of her son

It took 28 years for the victim of gang rape in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh to get justice. Justice could also be done when the son born due to gang rape grew up and asked the mother the name of the father. After this the son took the initiative to get justice for the mother.

| Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 09:56 AM IST

