Gauhar Chishti is now in police custody

Khadim Gauhar Chishti of Ajmer Dargah, who escaped by giving an objectionable statement, is now in police custody. According to the information, Gauhar Chishti is in police custody till July 22.

| Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 09:56 AM IST

