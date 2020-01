Gaurav Chandel murder case: UP's Hapur court sent both accused on 14 days police remand

Umesh, accused of the Noida's famous Gaurav Chandel murder case, has finally been arrested after 20 days. The police have arrested Umesh from Hapur. A pistol has also been recovered from Umesh. It is being told that the accused is connected with the Mirchi gang and hails from Raipur, Bulandshahr. Finally, UP Hapur court sent both accused on 14 days police remand.