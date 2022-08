Ghulam Nabi Azad attacks Rahul Gandhi after leaving the Congress party

Ghulam Nabi Azad, a senior Congress leader, attacked Rahul Gandhi after leaving the Congress party. He said that the party's decisions were being taken by Rahul's PA and security guards.

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 03:50 PM IST

Ghulam Nabi Azad, a senior Congress leader, attacked Rahul Gandhi after leaving the Congress party. He said that the party's decisions were being taken by Rahul's PA and security guards.