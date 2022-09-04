Ghulam Nabi Azad: Ghulam Nabi Azad's first rally after leaving Congress, will show his strength in Jammu

Ghulam Nabi Azad: Hoardings and banners welcoming Ghulam Nabi Azad have been put up at Satwari Chowk along the Jammu-Airport Road and on the road leading to the public meeting venue, where seating arrangements have been made for over 20,000 people.

| Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 01:54 PM IST

Ghulam Nabi Azad: Hoardings and banners welcoming Ghulam Nabi Azad have been put up at Satwari Chowk along the Jammu-Airport Road and on the road leading to the public meeting venue, where seating arrangements have been made for over 20,000 people.