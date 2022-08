Ghulam Nabi Azad left the Congress party

Ghulam Nabi Azad has left the Congress party. He has resigned from all party posts including primary membership. It is believed that this is a big setback for the Congress party before the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 12:59 PM IST

Ghulam Nabi Azad has left the Congress party. He has resigned from all party posts including primary membership. It is believed that this is a big setback for the Congress party before the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.