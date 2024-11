videoDetails

Deshhit: Watch Mumbai’s Reaction to Loudspeaker Controversy

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 09, 2024, 12:18 AM IST

After Raj Thackeray’s statement on banning loudspeakers if his party gains power, BJP’s Nitesh Rane echoed the sentiment, sparking backlash from the Muslim community and opposition. This issue is stirring major political controversy in Maharashtra.