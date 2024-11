videoDetails

Shocking Case: Widow Receives Both Pension and Divorce Alimony

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 09, 2024, 12:12 AM IST

In a bizarre case from Ghazipur, UP, a woman was discovered to be receiving both widow’s pension and alimony after divorce. This startling revelation has left the administration shocked, and now recovery notices have been issued. Watch the full story for more on this unusual pension scam.