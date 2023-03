videoDetails

Goa Hotel Staff Attacks tourist and his family with knife

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 08:04 AM IST

A shocking case has come to light from Goa. The hotel staff has brutally attacked a tourist and his family. The victim Jatin complained about this incident to the manager. After which the manager was fired. In this case, the police have arrested three accused.