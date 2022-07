Good news for devotees, Amarnath Yatra resumed

There is good news for devotees. Amarnath Yatra, which was stopped due to heavy rains, has started again. Meanwhile, 4 thousand pilgrims have been shifted to safer places.

| Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 10:23 AM IST

There is good news for devotees. Amarnath Yatra, which was stopped due to heavy rains, has started again. Meanwhile, 4 thousand pilgrims have been shifted to safer places.