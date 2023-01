videoDetails

Government strict on allegations of women wrestlers

| Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 08:39 AM IST

Wrestlers protested against the federation at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. After the performance, women wrestlers made serious allegations of sexual harassment on WFI by holding a press conference. Taking a tough stand in this matter, the government has shown strictness on the allegations and the Sports Ministry has sought an answer from the WFI.