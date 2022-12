Greater Noida Murder: What big disclosure did police make in Hema murder case?

| Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 08:57 PM IST

In Greater Noida, a girl hatched a sinister plan to avenge the suicide of her parents. The girl made a false story of her death on the basis of the serial 'Qubool Hai'. The accused girl first killed a girl of her stature by trapping her. After this, if no one could identify him, then his face was also burnt with acid.