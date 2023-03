videoDetails

Gujarat: 58 year old Vadodara woman dies due to H3N2 Virus

| Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 09:57 AM IST

H3N2 Virus Outbreak can be seen in India. A 58-year-old woman has died in Gujarat's Vadodara due to this virus. Samples will be sent to Pune lab for examination. This virus is a mutated virus from swine flu due to which 3 people have lost their lives in the country so far.