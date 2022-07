Gujarat: Clash between two groups in Surendranagar

Swords were waved in a clash between two groups in Surendranagar from Gujarat. It is being told that many people have been injured in this clash. Now the video of the incident is going viral on social media.

| Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 12:32 PM IST

