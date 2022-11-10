NewsVideos

Gujarat Election 2022: Big statement of Congress leader Anand Sharma

|Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 05:12 PM IST
Big statement of Congress leader Anand Sharma has come out. He has said that senior leaders have been ignored. He has said that my services were not fully taken in the election.

