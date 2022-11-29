NewsVideos

Gujarat Election 2022: Know the opinion of people present at Ahmedabad Tea Stall built over graveyard

|Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 02:04 PM IST
There is a tea shop on a graveyard in Ahmedabad. Know what people sitting at this shop think about upcoming elections.

All Videos

Bharat Jodo Yatra: BJP launches a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi's Mahakal visit
10:5
Bharat Jodo Yatra: BJP launches a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi's Mahakal visit
Sambit Patra Retaliated on Mallikarkun Kharge's Ravan Statement, 'The public will answer with 100% voting to BJP'
6:51
Sambit Patra Retaliated on Mallikarkun Kharge's Ravan Statement, 'The public will answer with 100% voting to BJP'
New study sheds light on growth of human triple negative breast cancers
New study sheds light on growth of human triple negative breast cancers
Rajasthan: Fire breaks out at Ludhiana woollen cloth market in Bikaner
Rajasthan: Fire breaks out at Ludhiana woollen cloth market in Bikaner
Devotees celebrate ‘Ram Vivah’ in Ayodhya
Devotees celebrate ‘Ram Vivah’ in Ayodhya

Trending Videos

10:5
Bharat Jodo Yatra: BJP launches a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi's Mahakal visit
6:51
Sambit Patra Retaliated on Mallikarkun Kharge's Ravan Statement, 'The public will answer with 100% voting to BJP'
New study sheds light on growth of human triple negative breast cancers
Rajasthan: Fire breaks out at Ludhiana woollen cloth market in Bikaner
Devotees celebrate ‘Ram Vivah’ in Ayodhya
Gujarat,gujarat election 2022,election in gujarat 2022,Ahmedabad,graveyard restaurant ahmedabad,ahmedabad famous food,shopping in ahmedabad,ahmedabad slum,Ahmedabad hotel,Ahemdabad,Zee News,Hindi News,gujarat election 2022 opinion poll today,Gujarat Election,gujarat election 2022 opinion poll latest,gujarat election 2022 date,gujarat election date,gujarat election ahmedabad,gujarat election 2022 opinion poll ahmedabad,public opinion on gujarat election 2022,